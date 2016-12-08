Mid-Columbia Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ runs Friday through Sunday in Richland

For Bradley Streetman, taking part in Mid-Columbia Ballet’s annual production of The Nutcracker isn’t just a chance to share his dance skills or perform with his friends.
It’s also a holiday tradition.
The 17-year-old senior at Richland High School has appeared in the local version of the beloved ballet every year since second grade.
This year, Streetman has the title role — he plays the Nutcracker.
It’s exciting, but also bittersweet.
Streetman will graduate from high school in the summer and go on to college, so this Nutcracker — his 11th — will be his last.
“I’ve been dancing with these people for years. They’re like family to me,” Streetman told the Herald. “I have this whole community of support and like-minded thinkers. I have this other family.”
Along with Streetman, the production boasts a cast of more than 160 people, from Mid-Columbia Ballet company dancers to community members.
Professional dancers Janessa Touchet and Nicolai Gorodiskii will appear as guest artists. And Bill Kickbush, a lighting designer from Los Angeles, lent his talent behind the scenes.
Debra Pearse Rogo, Mid-Columbia Ballet’s artistic director, said it will be a show to remember — full of lovely costumes, beautiful music and graceful dancing.
It will be special to see Streetman as the Nutcracker, she said. He’s a talented dancer — has been since he was child.
When Streetman was a little boy just starting out, Pearse Rogo brought up the idea of adding a second dance class to his schedule. It would be on Saturday mornings.
“We could see that his trajectory could be great, so we talked to him about adding the class. He said, ‘I just want to keep my weekends open,’” Pearse Rogo recalled with a hearty laugh.
But he quickly changed his mind.
Now, Streetman dances just about every day. He plans to study dance in college.
“It’s taught me a lot, like how to be disciplined,” he said.
He also praised Pearse Rogo and other staff of Mid-Columbia Ballet and its associated school, Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music.
“I’ve grown so much as a person here at the studio,” he said. “It’s been my formative experience.”
Pearse Rogo said Streetman is an excellent student with a bright future.
It’s hard to say goodbye to young dancers like him, but it comes with the territory, she said.
“(I see) my job as exposing them to the arts and sending them out there,” Pearse Rogo said. “Some kids, like Bradley, will make the arts part of their livelihood, their career path. The vast majority — that’s not their path. But just like Bradley, they are exposed to and love the arts. That thrills me.”
Streetman isn’t the only Mid-Columbia Ballet dancer saying goodbye to The Nutcracker this year. Sierra Montoya, a senior at Kamiakin High in Kennewick, also will make her final appearance.
IF YOU GO
What: Mid-Columbia Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 9; 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 10; and 2 p.m. Dec. 11.
Where: Auditorium at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave.
Cost: $27 for adults, $18 for youth and seniors 62 and older, and $13 for kids 12 and younger. Tickets are available at midcolumbiaballet.org, at Dance Boutique and Visit Tri-Cities, or by phone at 509-946-5417.
New features: Performance Perspectives, a brief, interactive look at the history of The Nutcracker, starts a half-hour before each evening performance. It’s free.
At the matinee shows, a Sweet Treats option includes VIP access to cast autographs, merchandise, flowers and sweet treats. The program starts at 12:45 p.m. Cost is $10.
