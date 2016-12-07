Latino Civic Alliance plans visioning session Dec. 10 in Pasco

The Latino Civic Alliance holds its second community visioning forum from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Pasco Parks and Recreation Gymnasium, 525 N. Third Ave.
Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores, Police Chief Bob Metzger, Columbia Community College President Rich Cummins and other will speak at the event, which aims to bring diverse sections of the community together to build a safe and healthy community.
The program is free and will include Spanish interpretation.
Community members will be selected to participate in a leadership development training academy, which will be held Jan. 14 to implement the goals developed during the visioning sessions.
