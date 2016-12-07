Light snow expected Thursday in Tri-Cities, more coming

Snow is likely Thursday in the Tri-Cities but you may not need to break out your snow shovel.
The National Weather Service has revised its snow prediction downward for Thursday, telling Tri-City residents to expect less than an inch of snow.
But the possibility of more snow could continue for at least six more days in the Tri-Cities as temperatures fail to warm to December normals as quickly as expected.
The high temperature Thursday is expected to be in the upper 20s, with the weather feeling colder because of wind gusts up to 18 mph, according to the weather service.
More snow could fall late Friday afternoon through about 10 p.m. in the Tri-Cities, but the chance drops to 60 percent. Up to 2 inches of new snow could accumulate, according to the weather service.
Highs should remain in the low to mid 30s Saturday through the following Wednesday in the Tri-Cities, with snow possible each day through Wednesday. Snow is most likely on Saturday morning, Sunday night and Wednesday, according to early forecasts.
