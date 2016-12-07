Tri-Cities Home for the Holidays: A Hometown Expo presented Dec. 10-11

Cherry Creek Media is hosting their second annual Tri-Cities Home for the Holidays: A Hometown Expo Dec. 10 and 11 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 10 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11.
Tri-Cities Home for the Holidays: A Hometown Expo is presented by Jason and Jennifer Phipps of REMAX Professionals.
A Ranch & Homes sponsored “Santa Corner” features performances by various local groups, retail shopping, and more will be available.
The event is free.
For more information, contact Shani Van Hoorelbeke at 509-547-1618 or shani@cherrycreekradio.com.
Comments