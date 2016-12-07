Speedy Deliery truck, three cars stolen in Kennewick

A Speedy Delivery truck and three vehicles were stolen in Kennewick on Tuesday.
The white 2002 International Harvester was empty when it was stolen while parked in the 200 block of North Morain Street, said Kennewick police Sgt. Ken Lattin.
A spare key left in the back seat of a 2002 yellow Volkswagen Beetle allowed a thief to steal the car. It was parked at a home in the 1000 block of West 40th Avenue. The owner left her purse in the car.
A green Honda Accord was stolen during a four-hour window of it being parked in the 2000 block of West Ninth Avenue, said Lattin. The owner parked the car at about 3:30 a.m. and his wife noticed it was missing at 7:30 a.m.
A man told police he either dropped the keys to his blue 2008 Nissan Quest inside the car or outside when he got home at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It was gone the next morning.
Lattin asks people with information about the vehicles or any suspicious people in the neighborhoods at the time of the thefts to call the Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.
Comments