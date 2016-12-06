Brrr, Frosty knows temps to plunge Tuesday night

A snow covered holiday snowman decoration wears a grimace seemingly knowing that the Tri-City forecast calls for the coldest night of winter to date — about 16 degrees overnight Tuesday.
Motorists should be diligent for possible patches of overnight freezing fog Wednesday morning.
Another storm system is expected to roll through the Tri-Cities on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, bringing a 70 percent chance of light snow.
Mid-Columbians can expect a wintery mix of rain and snow Thursday night, followed by a chance of freezing rain Friday, according to the weather service.
