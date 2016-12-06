One more snowy day forecast in Tri-Cities before weather warms

If you liked waking up to a little snow on the ground Tuesday morning in the Tri-Cities, then you should like the forecast for Thursday.
The National Weather Service is predicting one more day of light snow before temperatures rise and precipitation will change to rain.
Tuesday night is expected to be the coldest of the winter to date, with a low of 16 forecast as skies clear. Drivers will need to watch for patches of freezing fog Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Another storm system is expected to roll through the Tri-Cities Wednesday night and Thursday morning, bringing a 70 percent chance of light snow, according to the weather service. Less than an inch of snow is possible, with most of that expected to fall in the early morning hours Thursday.
The high Thursday is not expected to reach 30 degrees, but no more days that cold are forecast through Monday.
Roads may be slippery for a few days around the Tri-Cities, however.
Expect a wintery mix of rain and snow Thursday night, followed by a chance of freezing rain Friday, according to the weather service.
Starting Saturday the highs should be in the 40s in the Tri-Cities for several days and the lows should be a couple of degrees above freezing.
Comments