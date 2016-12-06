Week in photos December 4-10, 2016

December 6, 2016 - A city of Pasco truck sprays an anti-icing liquid onto the pavement Monday in the southbound lanes of North 20th Avenue at the intersection with West Lewis Street. The National Weather Service is predicting a fast-moving storm could deposit snow in the Mid-Columbia this week.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 6, 2016 - A Mallard drake swims in the marshland of Amon Creek Natural Preserve on Monday afternoon not far from the parking area near Rachel Road in Richland. With miles of trails, the area is a popular walking and hiking destination for Tri-City nature lovers.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 5, 2016 - Sisters Wren, 2, foreground, and Ruby, 4, help their parents, Delaney and Brandon Grant of Pasco, pick out a Christmas tree at the Uptown Shopping Plaza on Saturday. The trees at the plaza on George Washington Way are sold as a fundraiser for the Richland Fire Department.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
December 5, 2016 - Richland’s Adam Weissenfels, left, and Ryan Piper console each other after Saturday’s 24-14 loss to Camas in the Class 4A state championship game Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.
Patrick Hagerty
Special to the Herald
December 4, 2016 - Yesenia Lopez, left, shows Nancy Ruano, 7, the hand signal to use if she feels pain during dental treatment, as Dr. Floris Hartman looks on. Lopez and Hartman were part of a volunteer dental team led by Dr. Bart Roach of Three Rivers Dental in Kennewick that provided care in a small Guatemalan fishing village over Thanksgiving.
Sara Schilling
Tri-City Herald
December 4, 2016 - Dr. Bart Roach of Three Rivers Dental in Kennewick leads a team of dental professionals to Guatemala during Thanksgiving week to provide care in a small fishing village.
Sara Schilling
Tri-City Herald
December 4, 2016 - From left, Yesenia Lopez, Dr. Floris Hartman and Dr. Revenda Bebawi were part of Dr. Bart Roach’s volunteer team that treated patients in El Paredon, Guatemala, during Thanksgiving week. Lopez is a former Pasco elementary school teacher who’s taking a year off to travel the world; Hartman is a dentist in Amsterdam; and Bebawi is an Army dentist serving in Germany who took part in the volunteer trip on her own time.
Sara Schilling
Tri-City Herald
December 4, 2016 - Hyghden Beck, 6 of Kennewick, laughs as Kennewick Police Officer Steve Engel tries to put a sticker on him Saturday as they take a break from shopping during the Cops & Kids event at the Kennewick Walmart. The annual event, organized by the Fraternal Order of Police and sponsored by Walmart, gave more than 30 kids the chance to interact with local law enforcement and buy holiday gifts for their families.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
December 4, 2016 - Miss Tri-Cities Tayler Plunkett talks with Kathy Kurtz of Boardman and her daughter Kaladin, who was born prematurely in September at 28 weeks old, as she donates baby hats to babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Kadlec Regional Medial Center in Richland. Plunkett, who was named Miss Tri-Cities in July, has been knitting the hats for several months.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
December 4, 2016 - Baum’s House of Chocolate & Gourmet Popcorn co-owner Mindy Sandlin adds a handmade chocolate house to the variety of Christmas candies on display. “In every fiber of this business, God is here,” Mindy said. “I couldn’t do it without him.”
Lucy Luginbill
Tri-City Herald
December 4, 2016 - Members of the Kamiakin football team celebrate their 14-7 overtime win over O’Dea on Friday night in the Class 3A state championship at the Tacoma Dome.
Patrick Hagerty
Special to the Herald