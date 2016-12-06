Local

December 6, 2016 12:22 PM

Firefighters extinguish Pasco garage fire

Firefighters extinguished a burning detached garage in Pasco in about 15 minutes on Tuesday morning.

The 600-square-foot building suffered “significant damage,” said Pasco Assistant Fire Chief Dave Hare.

A cause of the fire was not determined.

Firefighters from the Pasco and Kennewick fire departments, and Franklin County Fire District 3 spent an hour and a half afterward clearing the scene of potential hotspots to avoid the fire flaring up again.

The garage is in the alley of the 800 block of West Henry Street in Pasco.

No injuries were reported.

