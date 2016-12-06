Winter storm leaves sporadic dusting of snow around the Mid-Columbia

A overnight dusting of snow sticks in the grass and clings to traffic signs as early Tuesday morning commuter traffic streams past West 33rd Avenue on South Ely Street during a five second camera exposure.
The predicted winter storm deposited varying amounts of snow around the Mid-Columbia.
Some school delays in outlying areas are being reported but otherwise roads are mostly clear in the Tri-Cities. Check bit.ly/snowdelays for any school delays for closures.
The state transportation department advises travelers to call 511 or visit wsdot.wa.gov/traffic for the latest road conditions.
