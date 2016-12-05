Richland residents tell city to protect Amon wildlife, habitat

4:00 Dental care for the poor in Guatemala Pause

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:39 Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:24 Marriage proposal at Washington state cemetery

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?