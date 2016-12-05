Winter storm is coming, could start snowing this afternoon

A storm bearing down on the Pacific Northwest could deposit one to two inches of snow in the Mid-Columbia beginning late Monday afternoon.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for a fast-moving system, saying it should bring snow showers to the Tri-Cities between 4 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Snow showers could begin developing late in the afternoon, increasing in the evening and deliver heaviest snow over night.
The weather service cautions drivers road conditions will be difficult.
Tri-City road departments raced Monday to apply de-icer to major roads.
The Washington Department of Transportation said it closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass at milepost 47 near Tinkham Road on Monday morning to clear away a number of crashes. The pass reopened by noon but traction tires are advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited due to snow and slush on the roadway.
Similar conditions prevailed at mid-day on both White and Stevens passes.
An earlier storm caused some flight cancellations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Monday morning but the cancellations did not significantly affect flights at the Tri-Cities Regional Airport in Pasco.
Ron Foraker, Port of Pasco director of airports, said the Pasco airport is prepared to execute its snow plan to remain in business if necessary.
The state transportation department advises travelers to call 511 or visit wsdot.wa.gov/traffic for the latest road conditions.
Comments