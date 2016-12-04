Ignite Youth Mentoring awarded expert designation

Mentoring Works Washington recently named Ignite Youth Mentoring as an Expert Partner.
The designation means Ignite Youth Mentoring is committed to following quality practices to help insure the community’s youth and volunteers are safe and they experience mentoring relationships resulting in positive outcomes, such as increased persistence, academic success, and decreased chances of exhibiting risky behavior.
To achieve Expert Partner status, Ignite Youth Mentoring completed the Quality Mentoring Assessment Path.
For more information, contact John Scheline at 509-948-3143 or john@igniteyouthmentoring.com.
