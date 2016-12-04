Trios gains new hospitalist

Dr. Salil Rajayer has joined Trios Health’s hospitalist team.
Prior to joining Trios, Dr. Rajayer completed his medical residency at Woodhull Medical Center at the New York University School of Medicine. He completed two years of surgical residency at Harlem Hospital Center for the Columbia University School of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, and worked as a post doc research fellow at the Hofstra North Shore-LIJ School of Medicine in Manhasset, N.Y. He has also worked professionally as a medical house officer and a rotating house surgeon.
Dr. Rajayer attended medical school at Manipal University in Karnataka, India. He completed the United States Medical Licensing Examination and is board eligible in internal medicine.
