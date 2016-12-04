Richland travel agents win ‘Agency of Excellence’ awards

Sondra Wilson and Julie Harrington, both of Richland, were chosen as Travel Leaders “Agency of Excellence” award winners.
The awards are presented annually as part of the Travel Leaders National Meeting in New Orleans at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.
To earn the Agency of Excellence distinction, each Travel Leaders agency is scored in multiple categories including utilization of marketing programs, participation in key training programs, and participation in local and national business networking meetings.
Comments