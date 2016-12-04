Benton and Franklin conservation districts honored

The Benton and Franklin conservation districts have been honored by the Washington State Conservation Commission.
The Franklin district was recognized as the South Central Area District of the Year. The Franklin district was named District of the Year, in part for their irrigation water management, livestock, wildlife habitat, heritage gardens, agricultural burn permits and education programs.
Benton district’s Jack Clark was named the South Central Area Supervisor of the Year, and Rachel Little received the Employee of the Year Award.
