Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance names new director

The Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance announced Heather Unwin as executive director for the valley’s membership organization, which represents more than 150 winery, vineyard and partner members.
Unwin replaces Duane Wollmuth, who passed away in July.
She has taught wine marketing courses for the Walla Walla Community College enology and viticulture program since 2015. Her resume includes 20 years of management and 10 years of wine industry experience. She previously served as executive director for the Red Mountain AVA Alliance.
As executive director of the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance, Unwin will work in conjunction with the board of directors to develop and implement the organization’s strategic plans. In addition to general operations, she will be responsible for the financial success of the organization, collaboration with other community stakeholders, event management, member relations, and awareness of public policy affecting the wineries and growers of the Walla Walla Valley.
Her first day will be Jan. 3, 2017.
