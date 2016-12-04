Tri-City restaurant inspections through Nov. 25

Each week, the Tri-City Herald publishes results for restaurants that score 25 or more “Red” points on their Benton-Franklin Health District inspections, triggering automatic revisits.
By law, all establishments selling food are subject to inspection, from full-service restaurants to coffee carts.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced inspection. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues requiring immediate inspection. An establishment receiving 25 or more points on a routine inspection must be re-inspected. Blue points indicate situations that need to be fixed, but not immediately. Restaurants receiving 10 or more Red points when re-inspected are inspected again.
Establishments needing re-inspection
▪ Bento Teriyaki, 61 Columbia Point, Richland, Nov. 21, routine (110 Red, 21 Blue), Nov. 22, first follow up (10 Red, 8 Blue)
Notes: Person in charge not actively controlling food safety risks, bare-hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, improper washing of produce, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling, room temperature storage, consumer advisory lacks disclosure statement.
▪ KFC/A&W, 2750 W. Duportail St., Richland, Nov. 20, routine (30 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooking temperature.
▪ Subway, 641 S. Columbia Ave. Connell, Nov. 21, routine (40 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: No paper towels at hand-wash sinks, hot water turned off at hand-wash sink, room temperature storage.
Establishments not needing re-inspection
Atomic Ale Brewpub & Eatery, 1015 Lee Blvd., Richland, Nov. 19, routine (15 Red, 5 Blue)
Bombing Range Brewing Co., 2000 Logston Blvd., Richland, Nov. 19, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Connell Elementary School, 1001 W. Clark St., Connell, Nov. 21, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Connell High School, 1100 W. Clark St., Connell, Nov. 21, routine, (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Ellen Ochoa Middle School, 1801 E. Sheppard St., Pasco, Nov. 22, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Goose Ridge Vineyards, 16304 N. Dallas Road, Richland, Nov. 19, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Grindstar Coffee, 813 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Nov. 23, routine (5 Red, 6 Blue)
Legacy High School, 202 S. Dayton St., Kennewick, Nov. 21, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
McDonald’s, 1275 George Washington Way, Richland, Nov. 23, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Meals on Wheels/Connell, 211 E. Elm St., Connell, Nov. 21, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Mike’s Place, 1505 W. Kennewick Ave., Nov. 21, routine (15 Red, 5 Blue)
Palouse Junction Alternative School, 110 N. Chelan Ave., Connell, Nov. 21, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Purple Peaches Coffee, 1400 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 23, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Queensgate Cinema Concessions, 2871 Queensgate Blvd., Richland, Nov. 20, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Queensgate Cinema Wine, 2871 Queensgate Blvd., Nov. 20, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Riverview High School, 26509 S. Lemon Drive, Kennewick, Nov. 22, routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)
St. Joseph’s School, 516 S. Garfield St., Kennewick, Nov. 21, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Taco La Herradura, 647 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, Nov. 21, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Walgreens, 4000 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 19, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
Wal-Mart Supercenter, 2810 Duportail St., Richland, Nov. 20, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
White Bluffs Brewing, 2034 Logston Blvd., Richland, Nov. 19, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
