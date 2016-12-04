Snow Monday in Tri-Cities is a maybe

Could the first snow of the season in the Tri-Cities fall Monday? Maybe.
The National Weather Service is forecasting at 50 percent chance of precipitation after 10 a.m., which could fall as rain or snow. If snow does fall, less than a half inch is expected.
Monday night definitely will be cold enough for precipitation to fall as snow with a low of 25 degrees expected. But the chance of precipitation Monday night is just 30 percent, dropping to 20 percent Tuesday morning through 10 a.m., according to the weather service.
Skies should clear some Tuesday, dropping the temperature to as low as 15 degrees Tuesday night in parts of the Tri-Cities.
By Thursday another storm will be moving across the Mid-Columbia, making snow likely, according to early forecasts by the weather service.
Friday should be a little warmer, bringing a chance of rain or snow.
Comments