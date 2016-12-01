Neighbor extinguishes front door fire at Pasco home

Why the front door of a house in the 600 block of North Cedar Avenue in Pasco caught fire Thursday morning is under investigation.
“They are not saying (arson). They are investigating it,” said Pasco Fire Department Capt. Ryan Cellick.
The damage was to the exterior of the home, mainly around the front door.
“The fire was mostly extinguished before our arrival by a neighbor with a garden hose,” said Cellick.
Six people were inside when it started and left on their own, said Cellick. A teenager noticed the smoke and called 911 around 5:30 a.m.
Pasco firefighters spent an hour investigating the fire and the extent of the damage.
“We checked to make sure it didn’t get into any crawls spaces,” Cellick said.
