Could snow be coming? Tri-Cities to feel first cold snap of season

It’s time to find the kids’ hats and mittens.
By the end of the weekend there should be no question that winter weather has arrived.
There is a slight — emphasis on slight — chance of snow in the Tri-Cities Monday, according to early forecasts by the National Weather Service. Any precipitation might fall as rain instead.
But there will be no missing the cold.
By Sunday night lows will fall into the 20s in the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service. The coldest night could be Tuesday with a low of 21 degrees.
Highs could be in the 30s as early as Monday, with highs Tuesday and Wednesday of about 33 or 34 degrees. Breezy weather is expected, making the air feel colder
A large upper level trough will be bringing the cold air to the Mid-Columbia, according to the weather service. The first significant snowfall of the season is likely for parts of the Mid-Columbia.
Snow already has arrived in Washington and Oregon mountains.
Wednesday evening Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass was closed in both directions because of ice and snow on the roadway and multiple crashes and spinouts, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The interstate was not fully reopened until early Thursday morning.
With a couple days until the first cold snap of the winter hits the Tri-Cities, there still is time to prepare.
Make sure your sprinker system is blown out, your house crawl space vents are closed and your car is prepared with a battery that works in cold weather and adequate antifreeze in the radiator.
