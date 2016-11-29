Spokane Republican to help lead Trump transition team

U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., has been named vice chair of President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team.
“The American people sent a message with this election: It is time to shake up the status quo,” she said in a statement released Tuesday. “I’m proud to work alongside Donald Trump and Mike Pence as they lead the fight to restore the people’s voice in our government.”
McMorris Rodgers is the highest-ranking Republican woman in Congress and the fourth highest-ranking Republican in the House. She is also the longest-serving woman in Republican leadership.
Comments