Week in photos Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2016

November 29, 2016 - Construction personnel work Monday morning assembling a block building at the Columbia Gardens Wine and Artisan Village on east Columbia Drive in Kennewick. The $3.4 million project, a joint effort between the Port of Kennewick and the city of Kennewick, is designed to bring the city’s first wine tasting rooms and production facilities to the historic waterfront. The first phase includes two buildings to house tasting rooms and wine production, and a third building that will be a shared barrel-storage/production space to support two production wineries. Port staff will make a recommendation regarding potential tenants for those wine tasting/production buildings to the port’s Board of Commissioners at their next meeting on December 13. Concrete flooring in two buildings at the site is scheduled to be poured this week for the project scheduled for completion in July 2017.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 29, 2016 - Just a little over a year after the 24 local drivers for Goodwill Industries voted to join the Teamsters, the union faces a decertification vote. Jesus Ramos, left, an employee for the donation site in the Kennewick Fred Meyer parking lot, helps unload donations Monday into one of the trailers.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 28, 2016 - Garret Frodel of Pasco sent in this sunset photo that he took while kayaking last week on the Columbia River.
Contributed photo
November 27, 2016 - Lincoln Curtis, 4, of Kennewick, holds the hand of his dad, Brandon, as they ice skate Saturday at Centennial Flag Plaza in downtown Kennewick. This was the first time skating for Lincoln, who loves the Tri-City Americans and wants to play ice hockey. The rink will be open Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 30.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
November 27, 2016 - Richland’s Parker McCary (21) slips past Skyview defender Angelo Sarchi (1) thanks to a nice block from Ryan Kriskovich during Saturday’s Class 4A semifinal at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. McCary ran for a pair of touchdowns.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald