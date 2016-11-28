Prosser provides land for new pistol range, opens Saturday

A new pistol range opens near Prosser on Saturday with a celebration starting at 11 a.m.
The Horse Heaven Sportsman Society worked with the City of Prosser to create a 25-yeard pistol range on city property. Society members are managing the facility, which features eight shooting stations. Construction cost $40,000.
The gun range is on Dump Road, about a half mile off of Highway 221.
“(This) is a terrific example of a successful public-private partnership,” said City Administrator Dave Stockdale. “Construction of the project was quick, taking less than three months to install.”
The range is to be used by the society and is open to the public “during various times of the month” and law enforcement three days a week. The Prosser police, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, DEA and border patrol agents will be using the range, according to Stockdale.
Each year the society conducts several events, such as the recent Turkey Shoot, drawing more than 300 people to the range.
“We are excited and pleased with this newly updated asset to our community,” said Stockdale. “It will provide countless opportunities to continue to enhance our public safety, support safe instruction and use of firearms and create more opportunities to grow our community events.”
Comments