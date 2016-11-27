Mid-Columbia agendas for week of Nov. 28

Nov. 28
Richland Economic Development Committee, 2 p.m., 975 George Washington Way: tour of north Richland businesses.
Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 525 N. Third Ave.: presentation on 2016 supplemental budget; and discuss marijuana enforcement and city council compensation.
Columbia School Board, 7 p.m., 755 Maple St., Burbank: bond resolution, policies on suicide prevention and education of students with disabilities.
Nov. 29
Benton PUD Commission, 9 a.m., 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick: consider sale of portion of Hartford Street property, consider 2017 proposed budget.
West Richland City Council, 4:30 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen St.: presentation, 5:30 p.m., special meeting: set property tax levy, pass 2017-18 budget.
Benton County Commission, canceled.
Nov. 30
Benton-Franklin Health District, 1:30 p.m., 7102 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick: review and approve bylaws, update from health officer.
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave.
