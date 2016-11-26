AARP smart driver classes offered in December

AARP is holding a series of smart driver classes this December in Walla Walla and Pasco.
Walla Walla: At 1 p.m. Dec. 5-6 at the Walla Walla General Hospital, 1025 S Second Ave. Call 509-522-2424 to register.
Pasco: At 9 a.m. Dec 6-7 at the Pasco Senior Center, 1315 N Seventh Ave. Call 509-545-3459 to register.
Participants are encouraged to check with their automobile insurance agent for details about the type of discount they can receive for taking the course.
For more information or to find courses not listed, visit aarp.org/drive or call 888-227-7669.
