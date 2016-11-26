Permits on sale to cut family Christmas tree in Umatilla forest

You can cut your own Christmas tree in the Umatilla National Forest for $5 or for free if you have a fourth-grader in the household.
Permits, limited to one per household, can be purchased weekdays at forest station offices in Walla Walla, Pendleton and Pomeroy.
Many businesses sell them, including Columbia Grain and Feed in Pasco and Farmer’s Exchange in Kennewick.
Fourth-graders are eligible for a free permit through the Every Kid in a Park initiative. Go to www.everykidinapark.gov and follow instructions to print a voucher and then the fourth-grader must present the voucher at a forest station office.
Regulations for cutting Christmas trees, tips and additional locations for purchasing permits are posted at bit.ly/2gh7EnK.
