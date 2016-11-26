Man injured after failing to stop at traffic signal

A Richland driver was injured Saturday when he failed to stop at a traffic light in Kennewick, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Jack R. Parks, 60, was driving south on Highway 397 in a 1999 Chevrolet pickup at 12:47 p.m. when he was hit at the intersection with First Avenue by a 2007 Toyota 4Runner driven by Robert P. Lapka, 63, of Pasco, the state patrol said.
Parks was treated and released at Trios Health. Lapka was not injured.
Parks was cited for failing to stop at a traffic light.
