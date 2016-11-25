See a feral pig? Call Washington’s ‘Squeal on Pigs’ hotline

Hunters and hikers are being asked to watch for feral swine and immediately report them to Washington state officials.
Sightings of feral pigs in the state are rare, and state and federal agencies plan to keep it that way by quick response to any reports.
Feral swine damage shorelines and wetlands, degrade water quality and interfere with salmon habitat restoration.
“Feral swine also prey on ground-nesting birds,” said Bill Tweit, of the Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Their digging and rooting erodes stream banks, impacts tree regeneration and removes vegetation.”
They also damage crops, including potatoes, grapes, apples, cherries, hay and wheat. And they can carry diseases and parasites that pose a risk to livestock, pets and, in some cases, people.
Anyone who sees or suspects feral swine should call the Squeal on Pigs hotline at 888-268-9219 or submit an online report at invasivespecies.wa.gov.
