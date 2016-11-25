Kennewick native, legislative assistant for Sen. Warnick, dies after cancer battle

A legislative assistant for Sen. Judy Warnick of Moses Lake died Wednesday after a 15-month battle with cancer.
Kyle E. Lynch, 47, had lived in Moses Lake for 11 years with his wife and their two young children.
He was a native of Kennewick, and died at the home of his parents, Debi and John Lynch.
His wife, Lynne Lynch, is managing editor of the Columbia Basin Herald in Moses Lake. She previously worked as a reporter at the Tri-City Herald, primarily covering the Basin.
A memorial service will be held Dec. 17 at Moses Lake Presbyterian Church, 1142 W. Ivy Ave.
