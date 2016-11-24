Volunteers needed to help with Candy Mountain trail

Friends of Badger Mountain invite hiking enthusiasts to “Opt Out” of shopping on Black Friday and help finish trail work on Candy Mountain before winter weather sets in.
Work parties are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Friday’s festivities are being held in conjunction with REI’s “Opt Out” Black Friday campaign to get people outside.
Work parties will gather at 9 a.m. at the Westgate parking lot off Dallas Road at Badger Mountain’s Skyline Trailhead. Volunteers should bring work gloves, snacks and water, and dress for the weather.
Go to friendsofbadger.org for more information about the Candy Mountain initiative.
Prospective volunteers can contact the trailmaster at Trailmaster2friendsofbadger.org.
