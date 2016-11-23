Busted X-ray machine causes headaches at Tri-Cities Airport

One of two X-ray machines used to inspect carry-on luggage at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco broke down Wednesday.
The Transportation Security Administration is warning travelers departing from the Tri-Cities to check all their luggage and to arrive two hours for departure.
Lorie Dankers, regional spokeswoman for TSA, said the agency hopes to repair the equipment as quickly as possible.
In the interim, the TSA has the use of just one of its two security lanes, leading to backups on Wednesday, one of the busiest travel days of the year.
She could not speculate on when the equipment will be back online.
“These things happen. It’s too bad it was today,” she said.
She will post updates to the media and on her Twitter account, @TSAMedia_Lorie.
The setback comes as the Port of Pasco offers travelers a first look at a $41.9 million construction project to expand the airport by 50,000 square feet and upgrade passenger areas. The new ticket counter area made its debut last week.
