Benton REA names new general manager

Michael Bradshaw has been named the new general manager and executive vice-president of the Benton Rural Electric Association effective Dec. 1.
Bradshaw has been the acting interim general manager for Benton REA since February 2016.
He has been with Benton REA for 27 years and was the finance and special services manager.
Bradshaw has 35 years of experience in the electric utility industry, including serving as auditor for Ferry County PUD No. 1 in Republic, and then as the office manager for Lincoln Electric Cooperative in Davenport.
“We couldn’t be happier with the job that Mike Bradshaw has done as the interim general manager and are fortunate to have his leadership and experience as our new general manager,” said Benton REA board president Michael Freepons.
