Kennewick Fire Department names staff of the year

The Kennewick Fire Department recognized four people during their annual awards in front of the city council.
Eric Nilson is the Officer of the Year, Ben Singley is the Paramedic of the Year, Ann Smith is the EMT of the Year, and Tracy Rutledge is the Firefighter of the Year.
The awards are based on the recipients’ commitment to the city’s core values – integrity, inclusiveness, stewardship and communications, according to spokeswoman Julie Passey.
“It is a challenge to select only a few individuals for our annual awards when there are so many wonderful individuals here who deserve to be recognized for their hard work, dedication and service,” said fire Chief Vince Beasley.
