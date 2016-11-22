Eat All About It: Frankenburger’s Fry Lab hiring as it prepares to open in Kennewick

Frankenburger’s Fry Lab plans to open on Black Friday in Kennewick after being in development since March.
This week, it put out a call for employees to work at its restaurant near Columbia Center in Kennewick.
Frankenburger’s takes its name from Mary Shelley’s classic Frankenstein, and has documented its progress on its Facebook page and Twitter feed. The company has not formalized an opening date. It posted a “We’re hiring” notice Nov. 21 and is seeking workers ages 21 and older.
It will open at 1022 N. Columbia Center Blvd. in Kennewick.
Panera Bread confirms Tri-City plans
Panera Bread Bakery Co., one of the most-wanted businesses in the Tri-Cities, confirmed it is opening its first location at Vintner Square, the Target-anchored retail center at Queensgate Drive and Duportail Street in Richland.
The Tri-City Area Journal of Business reported that the St. Louis-based bakery chain is building a 5,000-square-foot restaurant and drive-thru beginning in March.
Panera was rated an honorable mention in a spring “Most Wanted” survey of Tri-City Herald readers.
“If I had the finances, I would bring the chain here,” one fan said.
Panera and its franchisees collectively operate 2,024 locations in 46 states and Canada.
Buy wine, help the hungry
Kiona Vineyards and Winery in Benton City is helping holiday hosts with wine parings and raising money for Second Harvest.
For each bottle of Red Mountain Syrah and Red Mountain Gewurztraminer sold through Dec. 15, it will donate half of the purchase price to the regional food bank. Second Harvest serves more than 250 food banks and meal centers in the Inland Northwest and feeds more than 55,000 people per week.
Kiona Vineyards is at 44612 N. Sunset Road.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
