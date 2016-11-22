Thanksgiving is peak day for stove fires, injuries

Cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires and injuries and Thanksgiving is a time to remember safety.
State Fire Marshal Charles Duffy said Thanksgiving is the peak day for cooking fires and most are the result of an unattended stove.
- Duffy offers the following safety tips:
- Never leave cooking unattended. If you leave the kitchen, turn the burner or oven off.
- Watch what you are cooking, fires can start when the heat is too high.
- Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove.
- Keep a pan lid or baking sheet nearby and use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire.
- Wear short sleeves or roll sleeves up.
- Keep an ABC rated fire extinguisher nearby.
For more information on cooking safety, visit the National Fire Protection Association.
