November 22, 2016 11:53 AM

Thanksgiving is peak day for stove fires, injuries

Cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires and injuries and Thanksgiving is a time to remember safety.

State Fire Marshal Charles Duffy said Thanksgiving is the peak day for cooking fires and most are the result of an unattended stove.

  • Duffy offers the following safety tips:
  • Never leave cooking unattended. If you leave the kitchen, turn the burner or oven off.
  • Watch what you are cooking, fires can start when the heat is too high.
  • Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove.
  • Keep a pan lid or baking sheet nearby and use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire.
  • Wear short sleeves or roll sleeves up.
  • Keep an ABC rated fire extinguisher nearby.

For more information on cooking safety, visit the National Fire Protection Association.

