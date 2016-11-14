KID, other irrigation districts have contested board seats

The Kennewick, Columbia and East Columbia Basin Irrigation Districts will hold board member elections on Dec. 13.
Only districts with contested board seats must hold elections.
In the Kennewick Irrigation District, Stacy Copland and John Trumbo are challenging incumbent Kirk Rathbun, who filed for another term.
In a second KID race, Debra Alexander is challenging incumbent Dean Dennis.
The Columbia Irrigation District also has two contested races.
In Division 1, incumbent Jerry Sleater is being challenged by Dallas Ayde. In Division 3, incumbent Neil Martin is being challenged by Volney Trevor Davis.
The East Columbia Basin District has one contested position. Paul Booker is challenging incumbent Orman Johnson.
Among Mid-Columbia irrigation districts without contested races are the Roza, Franklin, Kiona, South Columbia Basin, Badger Mountain and Benton irrigation districts. Information was not immediately available from the Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District.
