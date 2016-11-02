2016 Holiday Bazaars

- The annual Alternative Gift Fair is noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Community Unitarian Universalist Church, 2819 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. At the fair, people can donate to a wide array of organizations, from Elijah Family Homes to My Friends Place. Calligraphers will be on hand to personalize cards describing the gift donations.
- The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 34 is conducting their annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at 1029 W. Sylvester St. in Pasco. To reserve a spot or for more information, call Teri Lynch at 509-547-5918.
- The Alliance Holiday Bazaar is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Richland Alliance Church, 1400 Sanford Ave. The event will feature a full potato bar, bake sale, silent auction and a kids fun zone. Admission is free.
- The Badger Mountain Elementary School Annual Holiday Bazaar is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Badger Mountain Elementary School, 1515 Elementary St., Richland. Admission is $3. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult admission. Bring a Coat for Kids donation and receive $1 off admission. The school’s Kids of Steel band and the choir will perform. More than 100 crafters will be present.
- The 14th annual Confection Selection is 9:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 at Grace United Reformed Church, 2500 W. Fourth Ave. in Kennewick. Homemade candies, cookies, breads, pies, fudge, truffles, caramels and other treats will be available for sale by the pound rather than the plate. Gift packaging will be available for your selection of confections. Personalized gingerbread men can be pre-ordered at graceurc.org/confectionselection. Unique handmade items also will be for sale. For more information, call 509-586-6657. All proceeds go to the Tri-Cities Pregnancy Network.
- The Bon Voyage French School is having their Marché de Noël (Christmas Market) from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2500 Chester Rd., Richland. Food and beverages will be available, as well as a prize raffle. For more information, visit bonvoyagefrance.com.
- Walla Walla Senior Citizens Center’s Christmas Bazaar Fundraiser is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 3. Admission is free. There will be more than 36 craft vendors, as well as chair massages, Santa Claus, bake sale, turkey dinner, hamburgers, potato salad and pie. Questions: Howard Ostby, 509-527-3775.
- Columbia Valley Jr. Grange’s annual holiday bazaar is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at the grange hall at Road 64 and Court Street, Pasco. There will be crafts, a silent auction and lunch. Information: Sandi at 509-547-8100 or Laura at lauralyle74@gmail.com.
Comments