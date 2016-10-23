Nominations open for irrigation district board members

Nominations for irrigation district board members for positions up for election in December are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 7, under Washington law.
In the Kennewick Irrigation District, the terms of Kirk Rathbun and Dean Dennis are expiring. In the East Columbia Basin Irrigation District, Orman Johnson’s term is expiring. In the Roza Irrigation District, Jason Sheehan’s term expires in January.
An election will be held Dec. 13 for districts with a contested board seat. Check with individual districts for more information on openings and how to submit nominations.
