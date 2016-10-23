Expectant parents to receive baby’s first book

Expectant parents will be given what may be their future child’s first book when they visit an obstetrician, thanks to a donation from Hanford’s Mission Support Alliance to the Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia.
“An ideal time to impress upon parents their important role in raising a reader is when they are awaiting the birth of their child,” said Sara Schwan, executive director of the foundation.
Parents also will be given information at the doctor’s visit on the importance of reading 20 minutes with a child every day.
The board books given to expectant parents will be paid for from a $10,000 donation from Mission Support Alliance to the Books for Babies program. The company has made the donation since 2010, but previously books were given to parents after the baby arrived.
