Mid-Columbia agendas for Oct. 24-27

Oct. 24
Richland Economic Development Committee, 4 p.m., 975 George Washington Way: recruitment update.
Hanford Area Economic Investment Fund, 4 p.m., Ben Franklin Transit, 1000 Columbia Park Trail, Richland: updates on Richland and West Richland loans and 2017 budget.
Columbia (Burbank) School Board, 755 Maple Street: 5 p.m., candidate interviews for school board vacancy; 7 p.m., regular session.
Kiona-Benton City School Board, 7 p.m., 1105 Dale Ave.: policy updates.
Pasco City Council, City Hall, 525 N. Third Ave.: 7 p.m. special meeting to create short list of candidates for District 4 vacancy and appoint new council member. Afterward, public hearing on 2017 General Fund revenue sources including property tax, and discuss fire and ambulance services master plan; 2017 legislative priorities and interlocal agreements for animal control, Franklin County affordable housing and Hanford Communities.
Oct. 25
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., 620 Market St., Prosser: 2017 budget discussion.
Benton PUD Commission, 9 a.m., 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick: state audit exit conference and draft addendum to 2016-17 strategic plan.
Franklin PUD Commission, 10:30 a.m., 1411 W. Clark St., Pasco: mobile substation demonstration.
Franklin PUD Commission, 1 p.m., 1411 W. Clark St., Pasco: 2017 budgets hearing and consider new public participation policy for meetings.
Port of Kennewick Commission, 2 p.m., 350 Clover Island Drive: project updates, 2017-18 budget updates.
West Richland City Council workshop, 5:30 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen: utility rates.
Richland City Council workshop, 6 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd: master plan for transferred land at Horn Rapids; executive session (litigation).
Prosser Budget and Finance Committee, 6 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: credit card policy.
Kennewick City Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: budget update, animal control facilities, Uber update.
Pasco School Board, 6:30 p.m., 1215 W. Lewis St.: 2017 bond election.
Prosser City Council, 7 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: public hearing on a marijuana moratorium; approve an amendment regarding the administration of hotel/motel tax revenue; discuss the 2017 preliminary budget for the public works and police.
Oct. 26
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave. Pasco: noxious weed control board budget presentation.
Kennewick School Board, 5:30 p.m., 1000 W. Fourth Ave.: safety goals, test results.
Richland Planning Commission, 7 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: capital facilities plan for Horn Rapids Road area.
Oct. 27
Richland Parks and Recreation Commission workshop, 6 p.m., 955 Northgate Drive: sports field maintenance, use and fees.
