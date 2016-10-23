Local

October 23, 2016 7:26 PM

Mid-Columbia agendas for Oct. 24-27

Tri-City Herald

Oct. 24

Richland Economic Development Committee, 4 p.m., 975 George Washington Way: recruitment update.

Hanford Area Economic Investment Fund, 4 p.m., Ben Franklin Transit, 1000 Columbia Park Trail, Richland: updates on Richland and West Richland loans and 2017 budget.

Columbia (Burbank) School Board, 755 Maple Street: 5 p.m., candidate interviews for school board vacancy; 7 p.m., regular session.

Kiona-Benton City School Board, 7 p.m., 1105 Dale Ave.: policy updates.

Pasco City Council, City Hall, 525 N. Third Ave.: 7 p.m. special meeting to create short list of candidates for District 4 vacancy and appoint new council member. Afterward, public hearing on 2017 General Fund revenue sources including property tax, and discuss fire and ambulance services master plan; 2017 legislative priorities and interlocal agreements for animal control, Franklin County affordable housing and Hanford Communities.

Oct. 25

Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., 620 Market St., Prosser: 2017 budget discussion.

Benton PUD Commission, 9 a.m., 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick: state audit exit conference and draft addendum to 2016-17 strategic plan.

Franklin PUD Commission, 10:30 a.m., 1411 W. Clark St., Pasco: mobile substation demonstration.

Franklin PUD Commission, 1 p.m., 1411 W. Clark St., Pasco: 2017 budgets hearing and consider new public participation policy for meetings.

Port of Kennewick Commission, 2 p.m., 350 Clover Island Drive: project updates, 2017-18 budget updates.

West Richland City Council workshop, 5:30 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen: utility rates.

Richland City Council workshop, 6 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd: master plan for transferred land at Horn Rapids; executive session (litigation).

Prosser Budget and Finance Committee, 6 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: credit card policy.

Kennewick City Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: budget update, animal control facilities, Uber update.

Pasco School Board, 6:30 p.m., 1215 W. Lewis St.: 2017 bond election.

Prosser City Council, 7 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: public hearing on a marijuana moratorium; approve an amendment regarding the administration of hotel/motel tax revenue; discuss the 2017 preliminary budget for the public works and police.

Oct. 26

Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave. Pasco: noxious weed control board budget presentation.

Kennewick School Board, 5:30 p.m., 1000 W. Fourth Ave.: safety goals, test results.

Richland Planning Commission, 7 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: capital facilities plan for Horn Rapids Road area.

Oct. 27

Richland Parks and Recreation Commission workshop, 6 p.m., 955 Northgate Drive: sports field maintenance, use and fees.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Steve Largent visits Boys & Girls Club

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos