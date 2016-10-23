Tri-City restaurant inspections through Oct. 19

Each Monday, the Tri-City Herald publishes results for restaurants that score 25 or more “Red” points on their Benton-Franklin Health District inspections, triggering automatic revisits.
By law, all establishments that sell food are subject to inspection, from full-service restaurants to coffee carts to gas stations selling convenience items.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced inspection. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues that require immediate inspection. An establishment receiving 25 or more points on a routine inspection must be re-inspected. Blue points indicate situations that need to be fixed, but not immediately.
To view copies of the health department’s reports for all establishments inspected regardless of results, go to tricityherald.com.
Establishments requiring reinspection:
▪ A.M. Express, 2950 George Washington Way, Richland, Sept. 30, routine, (25 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Person in charge not able to recall illness policy symptoms; food worker card expired; no digital thermometer; milk at improper temperature.
▪ Bob’s Burgers & Brew, 2775 Queensgate, Richland, Oct. 13, routine (25 Red, 16 Blue)
Notes: No hot water at hand-washing sink; hamburger patties stored above raw fish; customer advisory for brunch menu not properly labeled.
▪ Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 2671 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Oct. 13, routine (30 Red, 0 Blue), Followup (10 Red)
Notes: Not all workers have food worker cards; improper management of french fries.
▪ Hacienda Del Sol Mexican Restaurant, 5024 N. Road 68, Pasco, Oct. 12, routine (95 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Lack of managerial controls; bare-handed employee observed cutting vegetables for salsa; lack of paper towels at employee hand-wash sink; improper cooling procedures for prepared foods.
▪ Ron’s Food Mart & Taco Maker, 1821 S. Washington, Kennewick, Oct. 13, reinspection (25 Red)
Notes: Worker seen handling taco shells with bare hands.
▪ Sakura Restaurant, 130 Keene Road, Richland, Oct. 13, re-inspection (80 Red)
Notes: Person in charge not ensuring workers following safety practices; green onions being chopped had been washed while still in rubber band and worker using bare hands; cooked chicken pieces at wrong temperature; raw chicken stored above raw shrimp and other ingredients.
▪ Subway, 2720 S. Quillen, Kennewick, Oct. 12, reinspection (30 Red)
Notes: Meatballs stored at improper temperature; not all workers have food worker cards.
▪ Union Mart, 325 S. Union St., Kennewick, Sept. 29, routine (40 Red, 2 Blue)
Notes: Person in charge could not recall correct holding temperature for hot foods; dish sink used as hand wash sink; food in hot cases was below minimum temperature.
▪ Yoke’s Fresh Market (Deli), 4905 Road 68, Pasco, routine, (30 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Fried chicken at wrong temperature; not all employees have valid food worker card on site.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments