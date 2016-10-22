Water mains to be flushed in central Pasco starting Oct. 24

Residents and businesses in central Pasco may notice discolored water coming from taps or a drop in pressure as the city flushes the water mains starting Oct. 24.
The Pasco Public Works Department is continuing its unidirectional flushing program to help ensure the city’s water customers receive high-quality drinking water.
This relatively new method involves flushing the system at a high velocity to clean the pipe’s inner walls and remove “a variety of naturally occurring debris and sediment,” according to the city.
The zone to be affected this coming week runs from Court Street on the north and Yakima Street on the south, and between Fifth and 10th avenues.
Daily flushing is expected to last between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The city said it will make every effort to minimize water service disruption. While the discolored water does not pose a health hazard, people should call 509-545-3463 if it does not clear up after running a tap for five to 10 minutes.
