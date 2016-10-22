Tucannon Lakes meetings in Richland, Dayton

Richland and Dayton meetings are planned to discuss proposed changes to the W.T. Wooten Wildlife Area and its popular man-made Tucannon Lakes.
State Department of Fish and Wildlife staff will explain plans for major changes to address issues in the Wooten floodplain and improve conditions for fish. Enhancing fishing, camping and other recreational activities also is a goal.
The state is planning to drain the largest lake, Rainbow Lake, next summer and make major changes to its size and shape, including deepening it. Enhancements could include docks or spits to give anglers more access.
The Richland meeting is 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Road. The Dayton meeting is 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds Youth Building.
More information is posted at bit.ly/2eQkg7T.
