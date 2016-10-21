Property taxes due Oct. 31 in Benton, Franklin counties

The deadline is looming for property owners in Benton and Franklin counties to pay the second half of their 2016 property taxes.
Payments must be received or postmarked by Oct. 31.
Franklin County property owners can pay online at co.franklin.wa.us/treasurer, by mail to 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Ste. A 203, Pasco, WA 99301 or at the drop box in the courthouse parking lot.
Benton County property owners can pay online at bentoncountytax.com/tax-payments.html, in person at the county courthouse in Prosser and at the Kennewick Annex, 5600 W. Canal Drive, or at drop box locations in Prosser, Kennewick, Benton City Hall, 708 Ninth St., and Richland, 101 Wellsian Way.
Comments