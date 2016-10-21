Hastings in Richland closing its doors Oct. 22

Hastings in Richland is shutting its doors for good on Saturday.
The store at 1425 George Washington Way plans its final liquidation sale starting at 8 a.m. They sell books, music, video games and other merchandise. Store staff could not release any additional information.
Hastings’ parent company Draw Another Circle filed for protection from creditors under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code in Delaware in June. Hastings Entertainment was then sold to a liquidation partnership.
The partnerships, Hilco Merchant Resources and Gordon Brothers Retail Partners, bought the business and announced in July that all stores would close by this fall.
