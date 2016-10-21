Few steelhead mean no upper Columbia River season

Low returns of steelhead will mean no fishing season for them this year on the upper Columbia River.
The returns are at the levels that led to them being listed as a federal endangered species in 1997, a designation later revised to “threatened” as runs improved.
The steelhead run is only 33 percent of the 10-year average for counts at Priest Rapids Dam, according to Jeff Korth of the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The latest forecast predicts just 6,300 steelhead at Priest Rapids Dam. A minimum of 9,550 are required under federal rules to allow a fishing season on the upper Columbia and its tributaries.
Low numbers do not appear to be because the run is late. The timing of the steelhead run looks to be normal, according to Fish and Wildlife.
The weakest component of the steelhead run is for fish that stay in the ocean just one year. Usually those fish make up 50 to 60 percent of the run at Priest Rapids Dam, but this year they make up 36.5 percent of the run.
The limit for steelhead already has been reduced to one hatchery steelhead from the blue bridge to the Columbia River and the season there will close for salmon and steelhead Oct. 22.
The only steelhead fishery remaining in the Columbia River above the blue bridge will be in the Ringold area.
Fish and Wildlife describes it as a “bubble” fishery held on hatchery steelhead specially marked with both a clipped adipose and left ventral fin.
“Those steelhead are not federally listed, but that run, too, will be a shadow of the usual number of fish,” Korth said in a statement.
