General election ballots in the mail

General election ballots are in the mail.
The Benton County Auditor’s Office sent the ballots for the general election on Oct. 19. And the Franklin County Auditor’s Office said its ballots also will be mailed by the Oct. 21 state deadline.
Ballots must be returned or postmarked by Nov. 8.
Benton County voters losing or damaging their ballots can request a replacement online at www.bentonelections.com or by visiting any of the three auditor’s office locations, or calling 509-786-5618 or 509-736-3085.
Franklin County voters who need a replacement ballot may call 509-545-3538.
