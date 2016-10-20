Richland angler puts out new fishing tales, reissues guidebook

Dennis Dauble spins more fishing tales in his latest collection of stories, One More Last Cast — On the Addictive Nature of Fishing.
It comes out with the reissue and update of his local classic, Fishes of the Columbia Basin — A Guide to Their Natural History and Identification.
Dauble, an occasional Tri-City Herald columnist, is retired from 35 years as a fisheries scientist.
What fuels his newest book is his passion for wetting a line in Mid-Columbia waters.
“I was hooked on fishing from the moment I caught my first trout,” he writes. “I have fished for any species that can be eaten — and others that are better served as crab bait. … I have caught fish on the first cast of the day and by the light of the moon.”
Readers will also take some side excursions in the book, like the fishing trip gone wrong that ended in a remote bar.
Another side trip is about when Dauble impulsively bought a shuffleboard, circa 1949. It was “as pure an experience as hooking and landing a 20-pound B-run steelhead from the Clearwater,” he wrote.
Dauble, of Richland, hesitates to call the chapters of the books essays. Like any angler whose fish grows longer with each retelling of the catch to friends, he says they are more “true stories with some embellishment.”
The book is illustrated with line drawings by Ronald Reed of Richland.
It follows an earlier collection of stories by Dauble, The Barbless Hook.
The new edition of Fishes of the Columbia Basin, a Keokee press guidebook, updates information mostly on fisheries management issues since the first edition was published in 2009.
Three book signing events are planned.
He will be at the Adventures Underground sidewalk sale, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland, from 11 to 1 p.m. Oct. 22.
He will be at White Bluffs Brewery, 2034 Logston Blvd., Richland, from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 3, and at Books & Games, 38 E. Main St, Walla Walla, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
