Tireless West Richland ovarian cancer advocate dies

A West Richland woman who worked tirelessly to raise awareness about ovarian cancer — including leading a groundbreaking ‘Teal the Bridge’ campaign — has died.
Kay Kerbyson was 49.
She started the support and advocacy group Ovarian Cancer Together! after her own diagnoses several years ago.
Among her many accomplishments, she spearheaded the Teal the Bridge tradition, in which the cable bridge is lit up in teal each September to bring greater attention to the disease and its symptoms.
Teal is the color associated with ovarian cancer, and September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
Before Teal the Bridge, the cable bridge had never before been lit up for such a cause.
“Kay helped countless people — family members, patients,” said Elizabeth McLaughlin, director of the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation. “She had a real passion to help others. She was a great example,” McLaughlin said.
Kerbyson was diagnosed with in November 2006. At the time, her doctor said she had a 15 percent chance of surviving five years.
She went through several rounds of remission and recurrence.
As she dealt with her health struggles, she was committed to helping as many other women as possible avoid the same situation.
Ovarian cancer is the deadliest gynecologic cancer. The five-year survival rate is high when the cancer is caught early, but many cases aren’t until it’s in the more advanced stages.
“Awareness is the cure at this moment. That’s why we need to get this awareness out, that’s why we need women to know the symptoms, to get diagnosed early,” Kerbyson told the Tri-City Herald in 2014, as she prepared for the second bridge lighting.
Jon Schliep, who became president of Ovarian Cancer Together! a couple years ago, said Kerbyson’s work had a significant impact.
“It’s impossible to tell how many lives were changed or extended because of her, because of all the efforts and all the things she did,” said Schliep, who became involved with the group after his wife, Karla, was diagnosed.
Kerbyson “gave (ovarian cancer awareness) a name and a meaning and a life in the Tri-Cities,” he said.
And she did it with grace and aplomb.
Even when she was in the midst of treatment, “she was never a victim,” Schliep said.
“You’d see her after rounds of chemo, the disease just pounding her, and she was still a super hero,” he said. “She took a tragedy, a horrible thing in her life, and turned it into something positive. Not everyone can do that. She found a way to turn it around and help others in her community, all across the world.”
Kerbyson, the mother of twin daughters, wrote columns for the Tri-City Herald about living with cancer.
In a column in March 2015, she wrote about the grief that cancer causes.
“As cancer survivors, we grieve for the life we had, but also the life we may not see: the weddings, the grandchildren, growing old with those we love,” she wrote.
“I lost the life I knew and the life I expected tomorrow. Sometimes my grief is all consuming. So, the clouds will overcast my thoughts and the rain will fall as tears. But I know that I am trying to live the best life that I can for my daughters, for the people I love, and those I can help along the way. And that’s when the sun will shine.”
Einan’s at Sunset is handling arrangements. Services haven’t yet been announced.
